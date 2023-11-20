The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will face the SMU Mustangs (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Information

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

SMU vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 76.0 74th
323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
136th 13.6 Assists 13.0 179th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

