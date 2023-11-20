SMU vs. West Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
SMU vs. West Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
SMU Betting Records & Stats
- SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- SMU covered the spread less often than West Virginia last year, tallying an ATS record of 11-18-0, as opposed to the 17-15-0 mark of the Mountaineers.
SMU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|70.3
|146.3
|75.6
|146.5
|142
|West Virginia
|76
|146.3
|70.9
|146.5
|142.8
Additional SMU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mustangs scored just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
- SMU had a 6-8 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.
SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|19-10-0
|West Virginia
|17-15-0
|19-13-0
SMU vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|West Virginia
|7-9
|Home Record
|13-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|3-8
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.6
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
