The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

SMU vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games last season, SMU and its opponents scored more than 143.5 combined points.

SMU's contests last season had an average of 145.8 points, 2.3 more than this game's over/under.

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

SMU won seven of the 12 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (58.3%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mustangs went 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives SMU a 64.9% chance to win.

SMU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 15 51.7% 70.3 146.3 75.6 146.5 142 West Virginia 19 59.4% 76 146.3 70.9 146.5 142.8

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

When SMU totaled more than 70.9 points last season, it went 6-8 against the spread and 9-7 overall.

SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 3-6 19-10-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 4-3 19-13-0

SMU vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU West Virginia 7-9 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

