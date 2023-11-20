The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 201st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU had a 9-7 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, SMU posted 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (68.1).

When playing at home, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than when playing on the road (83.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, SMU fared better at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

SMU Upcoming Schedule