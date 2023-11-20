The SMU Mustangs (3-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 201st.

Last year, the Mustangs recorded just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

When SMU scored more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did in away games (68.1).

In home games, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (83.1).

SMU averaged 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

