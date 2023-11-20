The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1), who have won four straight, on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

The Stars' offense has scored 38 goals in their past 10 games, while giving up 29 goals. A total of 35 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in nine power-play goals (25.7%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Stars 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Stars vs Rangers Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (11-4-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (good for 12 points).

In the two games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 11 games (10-1-0, 20 points).

In the four games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 3-1-0 to register six points.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-2-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.4 12th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.2 2nd 19th 30.6 Shots 28.9 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 84.78% 10th

Stars vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

