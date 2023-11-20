Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars meet the New York Rangers on Monday at American Airlines Center -- beginning at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Stars' Jason Robertson and the Rangers' Artemi Panarin.

Stars vs. Rangers Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 18:30 per game.

Joe Pavelski has seven goals and eight assists, equaling 15 points (0.9 per game).

Matt Duchene has posted six goals and eight assists for Dallas.

In four games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and has made 133 saves.

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has totaled 10 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 16 assists (1.1 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.6%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 26 total points (1.7 per game).

Chris Kreider has made a big impact for New York this season with 14 points (10 goals and four assists).

This season, Vincent Trocheck has scored four goals and contributed 10 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, New York's Jonathan Quick is 4-0-1 this season, compiling 142 saves and permitting 11 goals (2.0 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Stars vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.4 12th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.2 2nd 19th 30.6 Shots 28.9 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 84.78% 10th

