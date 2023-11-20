The New York Rangers (12-2-1) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

Stars vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Rangers (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Stars have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas' 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals eight times.

Stars vs. Rangers Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 54 (16th) Goals 51 (19th) 44 (5th) Goals Allowed 33 (2nd) 11 (19th) Power Play Goals 16 (5th) 6 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (4th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Dallas went over seven times.

The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars are ranked 16th in the league with 54 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, giving up 44 goals to rank fifth.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +10.

