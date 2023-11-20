The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans shot 45.3% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Governors allowed to opponents.
  • Tarleton State had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Texans finished 347th.
  • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Texans scored were only 0.4 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).
  • When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tarleton State posted 80.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Texans surrendered 13.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than in road games (74.3).
  • At home, Tarleton State averaged 2.7 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (3.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (28.2%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida International W 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/11/2023 UNT Dallas W 93-52 Wisdom Gym
11/14/2023 @ Bradley L 86-63 Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Wisdom Gym

