The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot 45.3% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Governors allowed to opponents.

Tarleton State had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Texans finished 347th.

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Texans scored were only 0.4 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State posted 80.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Texans surrendered 13.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than in road games (74.3).

At home, Tarleton State averaged 2.7 more treys per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (3.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule