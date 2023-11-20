The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) play the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-2.5) 136.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-2.5) 136.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tarleton State put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Texans and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 28 times last season.

Austin Peay won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

In Governors games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

