The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

The Lions are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 352nd.

The 64.5 points per game the Lions put up are 23.7 fewer points than the Skyhawks allow (88.2).

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M-Commerce fared better in home games last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in away games.

The Lions ceded 72.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.3 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule