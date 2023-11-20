The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Texas went 22-8.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.4) last season.
  • The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

