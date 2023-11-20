The UConn Huskies (4-0) face the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas vs. UConn Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 78 36th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 10th 36.5 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.2 200th 4th 17.5 Assists 16.2 16th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.