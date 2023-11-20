UTSA vs. Houston Christian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) at Sharp Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Sharp Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats
- In UTSA's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Roadrunners had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Houston Christian put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-15-0 mark from UTSA.
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston Christian
|77.6
|146.9
|83.1
|159.7
|153.5
|UTSA
|69.3
|146.9
|76.6
|159.7
|142.7
Additional UTSA Insights & Trends
- The Roadrunners scored 13.8 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Huskies allowed (83.1).
- UTSA went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scored more than 83.1 points last season.
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston Christian
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
|UTSA
|12-15-0
|17-10-0
UTSA vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston Christian
|UTSA
|8-8
|Home Record
|8-10
|2-13
|Away Record
|2-11
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|11-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
