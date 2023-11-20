The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, meet the New York Rangers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:56 per game on the ice, is +1.

In six of 16 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 16 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 16 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

