Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Callahan County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eula High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolar High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.