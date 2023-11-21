Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Cass County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Cass County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlanta High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
