Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clay County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bellevue, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.