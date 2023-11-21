Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Denton County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
