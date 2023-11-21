High school basketball is happening today in Galveston County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX Conference: 5A - District 22

5A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ball High School at Clear Creek High School