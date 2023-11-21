The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) clash with the Utah Jazz (4-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.9 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 113.6 per outing (16th in the league).

The Jazz's -67 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.8 points per game (10th in NBA) while allowing 122.0 per outing (26th in league).

The teams average 228.7 points per game combined, 7.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together surrender 235.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered five times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Utah has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +1100 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.