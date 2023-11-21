Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 21
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lubbock County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randall High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School - Lubbock at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
