Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Oldham County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Deer High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Vega, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.