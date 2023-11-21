The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 149.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -13.5 149.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Prairie View A&M's contests this season is 146.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Prairie View A&M's ATS record is 4-0-0 this year.

Prairie View A&M has won in two of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Panthers have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +600 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Prairie View A&M has a 14.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 13 48.1% 78.6 146.4 73.5 142.1 148.7 Prairie View A&M 6 23.1% 67.8 146.4 68.6 142.1 136.7

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Colonels allow their opponents to score (75.7).

When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 1-0 11-16-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 1-2 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Prairie View A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-3 5-10 Away Record 4-14 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

