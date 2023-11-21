How to Watch Rice vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (1-2) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Sycamores had given up to their opponents (42.6%).
- Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sycamores finished 349th.
- The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up.
- Rice went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rice averaged 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.
- The Owls conceded 73.8 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 on the road.
- At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Saint Thomas (TX)
|W 101-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Harvard
|L 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.