Rice vs. Indiana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) square off against the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Rice matchup in this article.
Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-6.5)
|159.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Indiana State (-6.5)
|159.5
|-300
|+235
Rice vs. Indiana State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Rice covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last year.
- The Owls had an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season.
- Indiana State covered 22 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Sycamores games went over the point total.
