The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.

TCU went 13-5 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 220th.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs put up were just 4.7 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

When TCU totaled more than 70.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU posted 77.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).

