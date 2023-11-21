How to Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Leavey Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison
- The Islanders average 18.4 more points per game (70.0) than the Broncos allow (51.6).
- When it scores more than 51.6 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.
- Santa Clara has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.0 points.
- The 66.6 points per game the Broncos average are 11.6 more points than the Islanders give up (55.0).
- Santa Clara has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 55.0 points.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Broncos shoot 41.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Islanders concede defensively.
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 73-50
|Reed Arena
|11/13/2023
|Schreiner
|W 92-40
|American Bank Center
|11/15/2023
|UTSA
|L 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/26/2023
|Texas State
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Rice
|-
|American Bank Center
