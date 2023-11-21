How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
- The Tigers put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (69.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Texas Southern went 7-7.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.3.
- Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 63-52
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/21/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
