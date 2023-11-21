The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the McNeese vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

ESPN+

Texas State vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM McNeese (-3.5) 138.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel McNeese (-2.5) 137.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. McNeese Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Bobcats were 7-7 ATS last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

McNeese put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

