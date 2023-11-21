Tuesday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (3-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) at Strahan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-61 and heavily favors Texas State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Bobcats head into this game after a 66-63 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 77, Sam Houston 61

Texas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 67.5 points per game, 133rd in college basketball, and allowing 59.2 per contest, 52nd in college basketball) and had a +274 scoring differential.

With 66.5 points per game in Sun Belt tilts, Texas State averaged 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.5 PPG).

In home games, the Bobcats scored 4.2 more points per game last year (69.6) than they did away from home (65.4).

Texas State ceded 54.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.4 when playing on the road.

