Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Uvalde County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Uvalde County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Uvalde County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knippa High School at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sabinal, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
