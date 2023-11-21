Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Williamson County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crockett High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.