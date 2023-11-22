The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Baylor went 16-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 328th.
  • Last year, the Bears scored 10 more points per game (77) than the Beavers allowed (67).
  • Baylor had a 17-6 record last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Baylor posted 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
  • The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
  • At home, Baylor sunk one more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 John Brown W 96-70 Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb W 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 UMKC W 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State - Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center

