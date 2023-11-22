On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Evgenii Dadonov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:47 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:28 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:13 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.