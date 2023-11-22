Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:22 per game on the ice, is -3.

Robertson has scored a goal in four of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Robertson has a point in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 17 games this year, Robertson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 17 Games 10 15 Points 7 5 Goals 5 10 Assists 2

