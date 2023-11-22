Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jasper County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jasper County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
