Can we anticipate Joe Pavelski scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210

Pavelski stats and insights

In eight of 17 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 14:08 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:28 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 16:07 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:26 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:28 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 18:08 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

