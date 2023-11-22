Lamar vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 22
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (3-1) and the UTEP Miners (3-1) at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with Lamar taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.
The Cardinals' last game on Thursday ended in a 72-48 victory against LSU-Alexandria.
Lamar vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida
Lamar vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 70, UTEP 64
Lamar Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Cardinals outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and had a +132 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Lamar put up 65.8 points per game in Southland action, and 64.4 overall.
- The Cardinals scored more points at home (68.6 per game) than away (58.1) last season.
- At home, Lamar gave up 58.4 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 62.1.
