On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) play the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic delivers 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this season.

Dereck Lively gives the Mavericks 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Josh Green is averaging 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

The Mavericks are receiving 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.

LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Mavericks 109 Points Avg. 120.1 116.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.1% Field Goal % 48% 29.6% Three Point % 39.7%

