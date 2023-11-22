How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Lakers Prediction
|Mavericks vs Lakers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Lakers Player Props
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.
- The Mavericks average 10.2 more points per game (122.8) than the Lakers allow (112.6).
- Dallas has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are putting up 122.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 122.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Dallas is giving up 0.8 more points per game (120.8) than on the road (120.0).
- The Mavericks are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 fewer than they're averaging on the road (17.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.9% when playing at home and 38.1% in away games.
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Seth Curry
|Questionable
|Hip
