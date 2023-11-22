The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 14th.

The Mavericks average 10.2 more points per game (122.8) than the Lakers allow (112.6).

Dallas has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are putting up 122.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 122.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, Dallas is giving up 0.8 more points per game (120.8) than on the road (120.0).

The Mavericks are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 fewer than they're averaging on the road (17.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.9% when playing at home and 38.1% in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries