The Rice Owls (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Lobos allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Rice compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shot over 43.6% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lobos finished 231st.

The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.

Rice put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice averaged 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

The Owls gave up fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Rice sunk fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Rice Upcoming Schedule