Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-2) at Health & PE Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Texas Southern. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Ladyjacks enter this game on the heels of a 78-55 loss to North Texas on Thursday.

SFA vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

SFA vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 70, SFA 69

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ladyjacks had a +495 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They put up 75.3 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and allowed 60.7 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

SFA scored more in conference action (77.8 points per game) than overall (75.3).

At home, the Ladyjacks put up 79.6 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (71.3).

At home, SFA gave up 60.4 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 64.3.

