How to Watch SMU vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-1) face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
- SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 36th.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.
- SMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
- SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.