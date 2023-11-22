Wednesday's NHL lineup features an outing between the favored Dallas Stars (12-4-1, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In nine games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Stars have won 73.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (11-4).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.

Dallas is 9-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).

Vegas has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +105 odds on them winning this game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6 3.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.9 2.9 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.1 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 2.3 8 24.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

