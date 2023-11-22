Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
The Stars are 7-3-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). They have conceded 29 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 12-4-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime contests.
- Dallas is 6-1-0 (12 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Stars are 11-1-0 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 22 points).
- In the five games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-1-0.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-2-0 (12 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 6-2-1 to record 13 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|14th
|10th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|4th
|15th
|30.9
|Shots
|31.7
|11th
|26th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|14th
|13th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|23.08%
|9th
|3rd
|88.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.75%
|10th
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
