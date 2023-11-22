The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 8-1 (winning 88.9%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 60 (8th) Goals 64 (4th) 47 (8th) Goals Allowed 47 (8th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 15 (6th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.

Dallas went over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.

The Stars have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 47 (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +13 this season.

