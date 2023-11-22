You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others on the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights before their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (17 total points), having collected eight goals and nine assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Matt Duchene's season total of 15 points has come from six goals and nine assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 12 1 1 2 1 at Jets Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Karlsson's 20 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Jack Eichel has racked up 19 points this season, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5

