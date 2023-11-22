Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (3-2) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tarleton State (-4.5)
|136.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Tarleton State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-182
|+150
Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends
- Tarleton State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Texans games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.
- CSU Bakersfield has covered once in four games with a spread this year.
- All of the Roadrunners games have hit the over this year.
