Wednesday's game features the Tarleton State Texans (1-2) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-1) matching up at Wisdom Gym (on November 22) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 victory for Tarleton State.

The Texans are coming off of a 64-55 loss to New Mexico in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 69, Eastern Washington 63

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texans were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season, with a -128 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball), and gave up 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Tarleton State tallied fewer points per game (60.7) than its season average (62.9).

The Texans posted 71.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, they averaged 54.5 points per contest.

Tarleton State ceded 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.4 on the road.

